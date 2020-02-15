Bipasha opts Assamese mekhela chador for Sanjukta at LFW

The sizzling couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got the audience in total awe striding down the ramp donning Assam designer Sanjukta Dutta’s new collection PRAYAASH at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 Show. The couple seemed every bit classic wearing the craft of Dutta.

“It was a delight to walk for Sanjukta Dutta for the second time. She has an eye for creativity and knows well how to turn the traditional ensemble into a contemporary drape. It was even more special to walk the ramp with Karan, we both have a common affection for traditional wear,” said actress Bipasha Basu.

On the other hand, expressing his experience Karan Singh Grover said, “Sanjukta has put in exceptional efforts in reviving the authentic weaves of Assam. To all the men and women who are looking for something refreshing in traditional couture, I would definitely recommend Sanjukta to them. I loved what she designed for me and my wife.”

Meanwhile, the collection represented a confluence of artistic traditions that have existed across the world and the contemporary fashion needs of the time we exist. Also, timeless craftsmanship on an exuberant colour palette of the Assamese silk had all the more reason to fall head over heels for the newly launched ensembles PRAYAASH.

Speaking about PRAYAASH at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 show, Sanjukta Dutta said, “It was an ecstatic moment for me to have Bipasha and Karan both walk for me as a showstopper. I have always admired their bond of love and considering my current collection embodies the love of artists with their creations, they seem to do the right justice to the collection. Bipasha looks beautiful and Karan totally dapper in the authentic Assamese silk creations I have designed for them which makes my heart fill with pride.”