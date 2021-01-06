Bird Flu Outbreak Among Several States

Amid India continues with the fresh Covid-19 infections, another bird flu scare afflicts the nation as several states baffled as hundreds of birds have died due to bird flu across the country.

As, a large number of birds, including many migratory birds were found dead across several states including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Although the exact reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, the preliminary report indicates that it is a case of Bird flu, also called avian influenza.

The Centre has also issued a bird flu alert in several states in the wake of the sudden death of birds in large numbers, saying that the samples need to be collected from areas where bird flu cases are being reported.

The central government has also launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in those areas.

Amid the scare, the state governments, as a protocol, have imposed prohibitory orders in parts where bird flu deaths are being recorded.