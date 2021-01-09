BirdFluAlert: Ban Imposed In Assam On Import Of Poultry

In a major development, the Assam government on Friday imposed a temporary ban on the import and sale of poultry from other states.

In an order issued by the Governor of Assam stated that keeping in view of the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in parts of the country that leads to high mortality of poultry and can cause huge loss in the trade of poultry, as a precautionary measure a ban has been imposed on the sale and import of poultry from the Western border of the states to prevent escalation of bird flu in Assam and other northeastern states.

The ban comes into force with immediate effect and would be remain until further order from the government.

Reportedly, poultry meat has been stopped being serve to the animals in the state zoo.

The decision came after, over thousands of birds including crows, peacocks and migratory birds alongside poultry have been dying since December last year across the country. Many states have even instructed culling of the birds.