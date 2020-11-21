Birendra Kr Bhattacharyya Award to Journalist Pradip Baruah

By Pratidin Bureau
Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Award
The Assam government has conferred the Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya award, 2020 to noted journalist, litterateur, and publisher Pradip Baruah on Saturday at Rabindra Bhawan.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has conferred the award to Baruah in the presence of GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Cultural Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha, and other guests.

The award consists of a cash reward of Rs. 2lakhs, a citation, xorai and angabastra.

Pradip Baruah, son of Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah was born on September 30, 1938. After graduation, he began his career as a journalist by joining the Assam Tribune. In 1966 he visited England to gain knowledge on modern printing technology. He took the sole responsibility to publish Bezbaruah Granthawali on the 100th birth anniversary of Rakharaj Lakshminath Bezbarua.

