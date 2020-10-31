Birthday Wishes Pour In As Assam CM Turns 59

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s 59th birthday on Saturday is being marked by greetings from politicians across party lines.

Union minister Prakash Javedkar was one of the first politicians to wish the Assam CM on Twitter. He wished for Sonowal’s good health and prosperity.

Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh extended his best wishes to the chief minister, following which, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished for his good health and long-life.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wrote while wishing the CM: “Your tireless commitment to Assam’s Inclusive Growth is praiseworthy”.

Meanwhile, Assam’s neighbor Meghalaya’s CM Conrad Sangma said, “Wishing the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, the dynamic @sarbanandsonwal Dada, a very happy birthday. May he continue to inspire and lead the State and people of Assam towards optimum growth. Praying for his long life and good health”.

Furthermore, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton conveying birthday greetings said, “Praying for your good health, long life, and success in all endeavors!”

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I wish you always be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve with greater zeal”.

Sonowal served as the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, following which he was appointed as Assam’s 14TH Chief Minister since 2016. He was also the president for the state BJP. Previously he also served as the president of All Assam Students Union during the 90s.

The chief minister was born in Molokgaon of Dibrugarh district to Jibeswar Sonowal and Dineswari Sonowal.