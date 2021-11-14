Biswajit Daimary Advocates For 20% Ceiling For Private School Students

At school level most parents opt for private school education for their wards, however, while pursuing a degree at the higher education level, students seek seats in Government medical colleges, universities and engineering institutes and colleges. In this view, private school students should have a maximum ceiling of only 20 per cent in these institutes, said Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary at the #GoBlue campaign of UNICEF Children’s Day on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion of Children’s Day weeklong celebrations at the Mahabahu Brahamputra Heritage Centre in Guwahati, Mr Daimary insisted that he will always advocate for 20 per cent ceiling of private school students in all the engineering, medical and other Government institutes of higher education.

If children of economically sound parents can afford to spend rupees three to four lakh annually, why do they want to admit their children in medical colleges of Assam?, Mr. Daimary noted.

Meanwhile, with the state announcing the reopening of schools, children from atleast ten districts have pen down their experiences of learning loss and other issues due to closure of schools in the form of a coffee table book called ‘Safer Together: A compilation of stories by Young Reporters’.

The book was presented to Mr. Biswajit Daimary in support of the upcoming World Children’s Day on November 20.

Besides, children from the NINEISMINE campaign under the Wada Na Todo Abhiyan convened by PratYek, a national non-government organisation, also took the opportunity for presenting a Charter of Demands on their expectations from schools in the new normal after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.