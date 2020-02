Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary was reportedly affronted and made to shift seats due to a mix-up during the 65th Filmfare Awards held in Guwahati. Daimary was an invited guest of the event. However, the organizers were adamant and said that he had to shift to a seat in the back.

Daimary was so embarrassed that he was compelled to leave due to the extreme humiliation he faced. Guwahati MP Queen Ojha was also reportedly asked to shift to another seat – reports added.

More details awaited