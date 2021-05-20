Biswajit Daimary Nominated As Speaker Of Assam Assembly

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Paneri MLA Biswajit Daimary has been nominated as the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, while, Bokajan MLA Dr. Numal Momin has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

In a statement issued by the state BJP read that the meeting of BJP state committee has nominated former MP and senior MLA Biswajit Daimary as the next speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Dr. Numal Momin as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

The former MP also wrote in Facebook that he has filed a nomintion for the 21st speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and extended his gratitude to all party leaders in the state and national level.

“Today I have filed my nomination for the 21st speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Heartfelt gratitude to the respected P.M of India, Sri Narendra Modi ji, Union Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji, BJP President Sri J.P Nadda ji,National Vice President and spokesperson of BJP Sri Baijayant Jay Panda ji, General Secretary of BJP B.L Santhosh ji, respected C.M of Assam, Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, General Secretary of BJP Dilip Saikia ji and to the BJP Assam State President Sri Ranjeet Kumar Das ji”.

The deputy speaker of the current Legislative Assembly, Dr Momin is the second-time MLA from Bokajan. Dr. Momin completed his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College in 1999 and has a MD degree from Assam Medical College.

Meanwhile, the first Assam Assembly session after the formation of the new government is all set to begin on Friday, May 21 with 50 percent attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session summoned by Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi would be for three days. On the first day of the session, all the newly elected 126 MLAs will be administered the oath of secrecy. On the second day, May 22, the Governor would address the Assembly and on May 24, the concluding day of the three-day Assembly session, a motion of thanks for Governor’s speech has been scheduled.