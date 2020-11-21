Biswajit Daimary Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Former Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday.

Daimary had resigned from his post of working president in BPF on Wednesday. He is likely to join BJP on Sunday.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, Daimary wrote: “As per provisions of the Constitution of India, I hereby resign my seat/ membership in the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect. I, therefore, request that my resignation be accepted by you with immediate effect.”

Daimary said that differences of opinions with the party have forced him to leave BPF.

“As I said, there are several reasons. While the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) agreement was meant to serve the community better, BPF is discarding it. As I intend to work for my people and community in general, I believe it has become difficult to work for me staying inside BPF,” Daimary said.

