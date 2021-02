Former BPF leader Biswajit Daimary will be the BJP’s candidate from Assam for the by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). The by-polls will be held on March 1 for the one Rajya Sabha seat after Daimary’s resignation following his joining in BJP.

Daimary resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on November 21 as he joined Bharatiya Janata Party following his resignation.