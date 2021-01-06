Biswajit Daimary’s Missing Son Located at Chapaguri

The missing child of former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, Amitraj Daimary has been located by the Assam Police, twitted ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh.

Singh in his tweet said, “The missing child of Ex MP Sri Biswajeet Daimary has been located. A big relief for all of us.”

The child who went missing since Tuesday has been located at Chapaguri in Bongaigaon district. Police recovered him from a bus stoppage.

Earlier on the day, Biswajit Daimary told in an interaction with the journalists about his missing son that his son was helped by his fellow classmate to leave early from school.

As per reports, 16-year-old Amitraj Daimary, who is a student of Public Reality School of Kokrajhar went missing from Tuesday afternoon.  The former MP said his son was helped by his fellow classmate when he told them that he wants to go home. 

They helped him to cross the wall of school boundary, he added.

