Biswanath: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 4 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major success, the Biswanath Chariali police recovered five stolen motorbikes from the district and arrested four people who were allegedly involved in the theft.

As per reports, one of the bikes was stolen from outside a business establishment in Biswanath Chariali and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. Police used the footage to track down the accused and finally managed to nab him at a police point.

The arrested man who was identified as one Jiten Hazarika led to the clue of three more bike thieves. They were arrested from Na Pamua, Borgang, and Tinisuti Mukh village in the district and recovered the stolen bikes.

The four thieves have now been sent to judicial custody.

