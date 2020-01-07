Biswanath: AASU, AJYCP stage protest against BJP’s ‘peace’ rally

After black flags greeted Assam minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika and Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das in Biswanath district on Monday afternoon, the party organised a ‘peace’ and ‘progress’ march at Biswanath on Tuesday. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other party leaders and hundreds of people took part in the march.

Similarly, AASU, AJYCP and other indigenous organisations also staged protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the ‘peace’ rally organised by the BJP in the area. The protest by the organisations witnessed massive support from the common people. They also burnt the effigies of CM Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders.