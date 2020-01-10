Biswanath DC directs officials to use Assamese language in their work

Amid the speculations about the fate of ‘Assamese language’ in the state on the sidelines of the state-wide vigorous opposition to the Centre’s move on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the deputy commissioner of Biswanath district Dhrubajyoti Das on Friday in a circular had directed the government officials and staff members of the district to use the Assamese language for all official works.

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dibrugarh (CJM) AK Baruah passed the order to implement the Assamese language (as far as possible) for all the official works, including in petitions/applications, office notes, etc, in compliance with the Assam Official Language Act.

The government of Assam, under the then Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha proposed the Assamese Official Language Bill in the Assembly on October 10, 1960. The Bill provided for two official languages- Assamese and for an interim period, English. It was passed on October 24, 1960.