Biswanath Girl Secures All India Rank 1 In ISC Class XII Exams In Arts Stream

Girl from Biswanath district of Assam has grabbed the first position in the Board of Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

As per sources, the student, Ashmita Kalita stood first all over India in the ISC Examination in the Arts stream.

The first position holder from Biswanath appeared her exams from Assam Valley School in Balipara, Sonitpur in Humanities with 99.95 per cent.

Ashmita scored 100 in History, 100 in Psychology, 100 in Social Science, 99 in English and 95 in Political Science.

The results of ICSE class X and ISC class XII Examinations were declared on July 25 at 3 pm.

Last year, the Council saw 2.07 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 ICSE examination of which 2.06 lakh passed the examination.

The pass percentage for 2020 was 99.33 per cent.

