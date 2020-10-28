Top StoriesRegional

Biswanath: Leopard Skin Seized, 3 Poachers Held

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
In a major breakthrough, three poachers have been arrested for smuggling of leopard skin and organs in Biswanath on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the central range at Biswanath Ghat of Biswanath Wildlife Division, namely wildlife officer Iqbal Hussain, Beat officer Madhurjya Saikia and SRPF jawans conducted a joint investigation and apprehended three persons in this connection from Bihpukhuri along with leopard skin and organs.

The accused have been identified as Yudhisthir Tanti from Jinjia, Bullet Munda and Subhash Mirdha from Barjharani.

Furthermore, a motorbike numbered AS12W 1840 has been seized.

