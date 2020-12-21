Biswanath: Man Sentenced to Death For Rape, Murder of 5-Year Old

Man sentenced to death for rape
A man was sentenced to death on Monday by a court in Bishwanath district for allegedly raping and killing a five-year-old girl.

Bishwanath Additional Sessions Court Judge Dipankar Bora sentenced the man to death after convicting him under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), among others, besides Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.

The incident happened in November 2018 at a tea garden in the Sootea police station area, officials said.

According to the report, the convict was a relative of the girl and had come to her house for some work, they said.

He had lured the girl by offering her chocolate and took her to a nearby jungle where he raped her, killed and hid the body.

The man hails from the Lokhra Burhagaon area of Sonitpur district.

