Biswanath: Wild Buffalo Killed After Claiming 2 Lives

By Pratidin Bureau
The buffalo who claimed two lives and injured three other persons have been killed by officials of the wildlife division in Biswanath district on Friday.

A person identified as Sukur Ali was killed by the wild buffalo on Friday while it had previously killed a man identified as Jayanta Das on Thursday morning at Muttackgaon.

An angry mob had also set the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Department of Environment and Forest on fire yesterday for failing to take any action to control the buffalo.

