Bitu Sonowal, Dharjya Konwar Sent to Judicial Custody Again

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leaders Bitu Sonowal and Dharjya Konwar have been sent to judicial custody again on Monday.

The leaders were produced at NIA court today after the validity of judicial custody ended. Both the leaders were arrested in the case registered against them in 2009.

The court instructed to produce both the leaders again on February 10.

The court also ordered to meet lawyers and family members. Earlier, they were not allowed to meet any family members and lawyers.

However, the leaders were arrested based on a case registered at Basistha police station and allegedly for provoking and inciting the anti-CAA protestors.

