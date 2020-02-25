BJP ally JDU passes resolution to not implement NRC

BJP’s ally, Nitish Kumar-led JDU on Tuesday passed a resolution at the Bihar Assembly to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State. The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form.

Bihar Nitish Kumar in the State assembly said, “The Bihar government has written to the Centre seeking the omission of contentious clauses’ from the NPR forms,” adding, “I myself do not know the date of birth of my mother. In no case should NRC be implemented in the State. Whatever issues the state assembly has discussed will be sent to the Central government.”

He further demanded that caste-based census should be held in the country.