BJP Always Work to Establish Peace: Amit Shah in Chirang

Slamming Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the party has always thrived on internal conflicts of Assam, whereas the BJP has worked to establish peace.

The home minister while addressing a public rally at Chirang for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections said that the Congress has always created infighting with their divide and rule policy. He further said that after the BJP came to power in alliance with the AGP, it has ushered in an era of peace realizing a terrorism free Assam.

Shah, while reiterating about the Bodo Accord, he said that the party has established peace in Assam after entering into the Bodoland Agreement adding that Aayogs have been made to deliver on the promises as well such as increasing BTC seats. “We have provided Rs. 4lakh each for rehabilitation of youth that gave up arms. Bodo language has also been given statehood and we have also provided a package of Rs. 750 crore,” added Shah.

Praising both the State and Central government the Home Minister stated, “We have done the work of taking Assam on the path of development through the double engine government.” He further asserted that in the last five years, there have been no insurgencies in Assam. “Congress had shot on the youth of Assam during insurgencies in the past. The same Congress today is walking with Badruddin Ajmal. Does the party that killed Assam’s youth have any right to ask for votes in Assam?” Shah said.

Regarding the grand alliance or the ‘Mahajoot’ between Congress and AIUDF, Shah questioned, “Can the party which allies with Badruddin Ajmal stop illegal infiltration? He further sought five more years to make illegal infiltration a thing of the past in the state.





