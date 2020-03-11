BJP announces Bhubaneswar Kalita as RS candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday officially announced Bhubaneswar Kalita as their candidate for Assam’s third Rajya Sabha seat.

Apart from Kalita in Assam, the BJP also announced the names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Interestingly, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been announced as the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that Bhubaneswar Kalita had collected the forms of nomination papers from the Returning Officer for RS election on March 10. The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13. The election will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM on March 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 16, and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18.