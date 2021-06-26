BJP Appoints MLA Bhabesh Kalita As New Party Chief Of Assam

In a latest update, sitting MLA of Assam Assembly, Bhabesh Kalita has been appointed as Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

In an official notification from the saffron party read, “BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Bhabesh Kalita, MLA as State President of Assam BJP”.

Kalita will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the newly-formed government in the state led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kalita is a two time MLA from Rangiya district.

The party has also changed its state unit head for Manipur, which is going to polls next year.

Sharda Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.