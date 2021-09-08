NationalTop Stories

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh’s House Attacked With Crude Bombs

By Pratidin Bureau

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in West Bengal’s Bhatpara was attacked with crude bombs on Wednesday morning.

“At least three bombs were hurled at my house. Few got injured too,”  Singh told a national media outlet.

As per reports, the incident took place early morning at around 6 am where three crude bombs were hurled at his residence, despite security presence.

Related News

Guwahati: Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Reopens for…

Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC Office to be Shifted to Rupnagar

Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Singh was in Delhi but his family members were inside the house during the incident.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and the CCTV footage was scanned to identify the culprits.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and condemned the incident.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial (SIC),” the Governor tweeted.

You might also like
Assam

14 Children Injured in School Bus Accident

Assam

Sanatan Deka Mob Lynching: 4th Accused Arrested

Top Stories

WHO, ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Health

2 Healthcare Workers Showing Nipah Virus Symptoms: Kerala Health Minister

Assam

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,222

Assam

Public Hearing To be Held On AA Clause 6