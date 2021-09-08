West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh’s House Attacked With Crude Bombs

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in West Bengal’s Bhatpara was attacked with crude bombs on Wednesday morning.

“At least three bombs were hurled at my house. Few got injured too,” Singh told a national media outlet.

As per reports, the incident took place early morning at around 6 am where three crude bombs were hurled at his residence, despite security presence.

Singh was in Delhi but his family members were inside the house during the incident.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and the CCTV footage was scanned to identify the culprits.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and condemned the incident.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial (SIC),” the Governor tweeted.