“BJP-BPF Alliance To Continue In State”: Union Minister Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at a press meet in New Delhi on Sunday, announced that BJP, in coalition with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), got an absolute majority in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

Briefing a press meet, the minister said that the BJP has performed very well in the BTC elections and has raised its tally from one to nine.

Javadekar added that the BJP party has recommended the name of Pramod Boro for Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC. Assam chief minister Sonowal announced Promod Boro’s name as the CEM of the Council after a meeting with the representatives of all three parties.

Marking the BJP-BPF alliance, Javadekar said that with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is still the party’s alliance partner in the state government.

The Minister added that the BTC election results have proved that the people are still in support of PM Modi led BJP government.

Victory in Bodoland, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Ladakh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh as well as in by-elections show that people have faith in PM Narendra Modi's leadership & policies and want the country to progress.

It maybe stated that BPF has emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats while the UPPL has won 12, the BJP won 9, while the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Congress have bagged one seat each in the BTC polls.