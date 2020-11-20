Top StoriesRegional

BJP-BPF Split To Be Decided After BTC Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
263

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party President Ranjit Dass on Friday said that only after the two-phase Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Polls in December a decision can be taken about the much speculated end of its alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Addressing the media after a meeting among the top leaders of the party in New Delhi, Dass said no decision in connection to ending the alliance was taken.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MP Dilip Saikia, BJP India President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah were present during the meeting today.

A number of issues have been covered in this discussion especially regarding the state government’s approach towards handling different issues related to politics and development, the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile , Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the BJP will win in Bodoland Territorial Region and also said the BTC elections were discussed in the meeting.

Discussions were held on the probable joining of BPF MP Biswajit Daimary and MLA Emmanuel Mosahary in BJP, Sarma added.

