“BJP-BPF to continue till 2021 Assembly Polls”: Biswajit Daimary

By Pratidin Bureau
Biswajit Daimary
57

Former MP of Rajya Sabha Biswajit Daimary held a press conference on Wednesday where he addressed several issues related to the ongoing Bodo Territorial Council Elections this year.

Key Highlights:

The minister said –

  • The alliances of BJP-BPF to continue till 2021 Assembly elections, the former MP said.
  • The public should support the party they wanted to be governed by.
  • No violence will occur in this election.
  • He urged the indigenous communities of Bodoland not to worry about the Land certificate.
  • Campaigning was held even in constituencies where no BJP candidates contested.
  • Alliance of any party with BJP to form BTC government will be decided only after the announcement of the BTC elections results.
