“BJP-BPF to continue till 2021 Assembly Polls”: Biswajit Daimary

Former MP of Rajya Sabha Biswajit Daimary held a press conference on Wednesday where he addressed several issues related to the ongoing Bodo Territorial Council Elections this year.
Key Highlights:
- The alliances of BJP-BPF to continue till 2021 Assembly elections, the former MP said.
- The public should support the party they wanted to be governed by.
- No violence will occur in this election.
- He urged the indigenous communities of Bodoland not to worry about the Land certificate.
- Campaigning was held even in constituencies where no BJP candidates contested.
- Alliance of any party with BJP to form BTC government will be decided only after the announcement of the BTC elections results.