BJP Committed to Implement NRC Nationwide: Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the government is committed to implementing the proposed nationwide NRC and will send back 1 crore Bangladeshi Muslims living in the state illegally.

Ghosh, while addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district said that those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are anti-Bengali and against the idea of India.

He said 1 crore illegal Muslims in the state are thriving on the government’s Rs. 2 per kg subsidized rice. We will send them back, said Ghosh.

He also added that these illegal Bangladeshi Muslims are involved in arsons across the state.

Ghosh stated that he has no qualms in being branded communal for supporting the cause of Hindi refugees who had to run for their lives after being religiously persecuted adding that those who are opposing the CAA are either anti-India or anti-Bengali. They are against the idea of India that is why they are opposing Hindu refugees getting citizenship.

Hitting out at eminent personalities who are opposing CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC, he said their hearts bleed for infiltrators.