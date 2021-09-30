BJP Condemns Sherman Ali’s comments against Dayanath Sharma

By Pratidin Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rajeev Sharma condemned the comments against Dayanath Sharma. Addressing a press conference he said, “We will not forget the Assam Movement. Assam will not forget how Dayanath Sharma was killed.”

“Comments made against Dayanath Sharma by Sherman Ali are condemnable. Congress party has to be removed from Barghar in Assam.”

“Sherman Ali is a ‘Sardar of Killers’. An international conspiracy is going on in Assam. This conspiracy is being flamed by Congress, AAMSU, PFI and the likes.”

“Congress doesn’t tear clothes when Kalakshetra is attacked. They only do so when Bangladeshis are evicted. Zoii Nath Sarmah should have protested Sherman Ali’s comments.”

“I am calling for an opposition to Sherman Ali’s comments against a brother.”  

