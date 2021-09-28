BJP delegation’s complain to EC on alleged violence in West Bengal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Union minister Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, alleging violence by Trinamool Congress party workers, seeking action against them. They alleged that Dilip Ghosh, party’s national vice-president and former chief of BJP’s West Bengal Unit, was targeted.



Ahead of the 30 September by-polls, the delegation including Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur also informed the commission of other cases of violence against BJP leaders.

The delegation also alleged that no action was taken against the perpetrators and that government officials acted unlawfully. They dismissed the action taken by the state government, calling it “eye wash”.



Bhupender Yadav said, “We’ve told EC that they should take strict action, also against the officers concerned. The state government, in its report submitted to EC earlier, had said that they’ve arrested 8 people but we think that it’s just an eye wash”.

ALSO READ: Mandal Gulzar Hussain Arrested For Bribery In Guwahati