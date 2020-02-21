BJP Destroyed BPF: Durga Das Boro

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary and Party Convener of BTC election Durga Das Boro on Friday said that Congress will fight the election in full swing and it will decide on February 26 regarding the alliance in the coming polls.

Addressing the media persons, the Congress leader said that Congress is having a discussion with the three local parties of BTC adding that they are waiting for the decision of the UPPL.

“We are looking forward to the decision of the UPPL. We are looking as with whom the UPPL will have an alliance as we also had a discussion with the party regarding the alliance,” said Boro adding that the BJP has destroyed the BPF.

He said that the BJP betrayed the BPF although the later helped the former during the formation of the government.

Given a hint on the decisions that changed frequently in politics, the Congress leader said that they have not yet discussed the alliance with BPF.