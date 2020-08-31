BJP Female Panchayat President Attacked

The situation at Pathsala is tense following the tearing of clothes of the female President of the Dumuriya Panchayat.

As per sources, the people under the said Panchayat, angered at the alleged PMAY corruption, rose in protest and reportedly tore some clothes of the President before putting a garland of sandals around her neck.

The male Secretary of the Panchayat was made to sit alongside the President and a similar garland was put around his neck too.

Some people also destroyed the furniture of the Panchayat office while accusing the office-bearers of being engaged in corruption in the name of offering homes to people.

Both the President, who represented BJP, and the Secretary were however rescued by the Police.

Bajali BJP has now come out in full support of the President. President of Bajali BJP, Nagen Choudhary appealed to the government and the District Administration not to spare the culprits under any circumstances.