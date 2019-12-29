BJP holds peace rally at Himanta’s home turf

While protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by various organizations, students, civil society groups of Assam continued across the state, the state BJP on Sunday will hold a peace rally at Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Sualkuchi falls under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Assembly constituency, Jalukbari. The venue was chosen categorically by the organisers of the rally to convey the widespread resentment over the bill.

It may be mentioned that the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Saturday organised a public rally at Sualkuchi in protest against CAA. AASU challenged Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his own bastion by asking him to “prove logically” that their concern over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is baseless.