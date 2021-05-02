BJP Increase Vote Share To 46%

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly Election 2021
109

The BJP and its allies have increased its vote share to 46% against 43.7% of the Congress and its allies and giving them a margin of 25 seats in the newly elected Assembly.

As the final votes are being counted , it is evident that BJP has gained by 4.5% in this election in comparison of one per cent drop of the Congress votes. The not so substantial drop is due to the vote share of the BPF which is now an alliance partner.

The newly created AJP-RD have got an impressive 5% votes although they have won just one seat.

