BJP Invited The Death Of Democracy: TMC Leader On Assam-Mizoram Clash

By Pratidin Bureau on July 27, 2021

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday expressed shock over the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border clash that has claimed the lives of at least six policemen and 1 civilian including 60 others injured, saying that such violent incidents under the BJP’s watch have opened the doors of death of democracy in India.

6 Assam Police personnel including 1 civilian were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

The TMC national secretary tweeted, “Shocked & Stunned to hear about the ruthless violence that has transpired at the #AssamMizoramBorder. My condolences to the bereaved families. Such unremitting incidents under @BJP4India’s watch have invited the death of democracy in our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga respectively, and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement.

After allegations of encroachment of territory by both sides over the past few weeks between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of at least 6 Assam policemen and a civilian.

