BJP is doing vote bank politics: Ripun Bora

“It is Congress who is protecting the Bengalis. Congress gives political protection to Bengali people. BJP is doing vote bank politics in the name of Hindu Bengalis,” said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora.

Attending a party meeting at Tezpur, Bora added that it was Congress who protected the Bengalis from atrocities in Assam during the 1960 Language Movement, 1972 Medium of Education Movement and Assam Agitation.

“Congress has made so many Bengali MLAs, MPs, and central ministers. We have also elected president of India from the Bengali community,” Bora added.

He further said that many Bengalis would be deported from Assam if 1951 is set as the cut off year for the identification of illegal foreigners. I am ready to contest from anywhere in Assam. It will be decided by the high command of the party.