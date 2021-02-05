NationalTop Stories

BJP Issues Whip to RS MPs to be Present from Feb 8-12

By Pratidin Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government’s stand as some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.

In a statement issued by BJP, it said, “All BJP members in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha from Monday, February 8 to February 12.”

The statement said that all members of BJP in the Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all five days and support the government’s stand.

Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place.

