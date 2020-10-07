Top StoriesRegional

BJP IT Cell Worker Durlabh Nath Sent To Judicial Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP IT cell worker Durlabh Nath, who surrendered himself to Lakhimpur police, has been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

He was produced in court today by Lakhimpur Sadar police.

Nath was accused of posting controversial remarks against the Tai Ahom ethnic group and its people on social media, after which a complained was filed against him by the latter.

Police thereafter raided his house on Tuesday but Nath wasn’t home during the time.

He later surrendered himself at Lakhimpur Sadar police station.

