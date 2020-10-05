BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bengal

A local BJP leader in West Bengal Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday by two assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Shukla, a local councillor, was fired at multiple times on his back and torso on B T Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital at EM Bypass, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The BJP leadership blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident, but the ruling party has rubbished the accusation, a PTI report said.

“It is shameful that the TMC has now started politics of annihilation of political opponents. We don’t have any faith in local police as this happened in front of the police station. We want a CBI inquiry,” BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“We were at a programme together earlier in the evening. He was attacked after returning to his office,” Singh said. “Police were behind the attack. We saw more than eight bullet injuries on his body. I am also a target,” BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh said while making the allegations.

Shukla, who switched over to the saffron party last year from TMC, was considered to be close to Singh who also left TMC in 2018.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and summoned the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and the DGP on Monday morning.

“ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to the dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore area on Monday in protest against the incident.