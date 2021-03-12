BJP Leader Stabbed To Death In Tinsukia

In an unprecedented incident, a 46-years-old BJP leader was stabbed to death by alleged political rivals in Tinsukia’s Bordumsa late Thursday.

As per reports, the deceased was Devananda Gogoi, president of the BJP’s Dumduma-Nagaon booth committee. He was allegedly stabbed by a youth while he was gardening in the backyard of his residence.

Gogoi was critically injured and was rushed to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The reason for the attack, whether political or personal, is not yet ascertained. Police said investigation is underway.