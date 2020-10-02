Top StoriesNational

BJP Leader Who Threatened Bengal CM With ‘Covid Hug’ Tests Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
50

West Bengal BJP Leader Anupam Hazra who said he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Covid-19, has tested positive for the virus.

Hazra, who is the new BJP National Secretary from West Bengal, took to his facebook account and posted “Covid Positive” on Friday.

According to health officials who spoke to PTI, Hazra has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness and was tested covid positive.

The former Trinamool MP (TMC), who joined the the BJP in January 2019, said on Sunday that he would hug CM Bannerjee if he gets Covid-19.

“If someday I am found Covid positive, I will go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and hug her. She will understand the pain of those who have suffered the disease and have lost their near and dear ones during the pandemic,” he said.

He made the remark just a day after he was appointed National Secretary by the BJP.

TMC Refugee Cell registered a complaint against Hazra for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state. It sought action against Mr Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, in violation of the Constitution and hurting the sentiments of the complainants.

BJP’s newly appointed Vice-President Mukul Roy said, “Those in positions of responsibility must be careful about what they speak.”

West Bengal currently has more than 2.6 lakh coronavirus cases with 5,017 deaths.

