BJP leader’s car pelted with stones

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha’s general secretary Gulzar Hussain’s car was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants.

Though the BJP leader was inside his car, he escaped unhurt. The windscreen of the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

He was traveling from Guwahati to Nagaon when his vehicle came under the attack of the miscreants on the evening of January 15th, 2020.

The incident which has sparked a sensation in the region came at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are going on across Assam. A police investigation is underway into the matter.