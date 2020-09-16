BJP Members Accused Of Beating, Several Injured

A scuffle broke out near Upar Temera of Dergaon between BJP members and Agriculture minister Atul Bora after a protest was initiated by the latter.

Several people were injured in the incident which happened on Tuesday night with one being critically injured.

Five BJP workers were accused of beating namely Hariprasad Loing, Champak Loing, Narayan Das, Basudev Das and Ritul Das.

Mon Gogoi, who was critically injured, has been sent to JMCH for treatment.

His family has lodged a complaint at the police station.