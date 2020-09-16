BJP Members Accused Of Beating, Several Injured

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
87

A scuffle broke out near Upar Temera of Dergaon between BJP members and Agriculture minister Atul Bora after a protest was initiated by the latter.

Several people were injured in the incident which happened on Tuesday night with one being critically injured.

Five BJP workers were accused of beating namely Hariprasad Loing, Champak Loing, Narayan Das, Basudev Das and Ritul Das.

Related News

Earthquake Hits Nepal With Magnitude 6.0

Nagaon: Elephant Electrocuted To Death

Manipur COVID Tally Crosses 8000-Mark

News Breakfast @6

Mon Gogoi, who was critically injured, has been sent to JMCH for treatment.

His family has lodged a complaint at the police station.

You might also like
Regional

Heavy Cyclonic Storm Hits Guwahati

Sports

ISL: NEUFC lose as Bengaluru regain winning form

Regional

Manipur | Landslide claims lives of nine at Tamenglong

Business

Reliance Industries Buy’s Future Group for Rs. 24,713 Cr

Regional

Zubeen’s ‘Mission China’ as 3D Android Game

Regional

Army Assaults Police at Sonari

Comments
Loading...