BJP MLA AL Hek Appointed Advisor To Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

By Pratidin Bureau

BJP MLA and former Meghalaya health minister Alexander Laloo Hek has been appointed as Advisor to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“The Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Shri Alexander Laloo Hek, MLA as Adviser to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya,” an official notification from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat stated.

Notably, this comes after BJP’s allegation that CM Sangma had dropped Hek from the state cabinet.

The state BJP unit had accused CM Sangma of not consulting with it before sacking Hek from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Hek also expressed displeasure on being ousted.

“The Chief Minister should have spoken with me before sacking me from the Cabinet,” he had said.

