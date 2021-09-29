BJP MLA Condemns Spending Public Funds Extravagantly To Hold Assam Cabinet

In an unusual development in Assam’s political landscape, state MLA Mrinal Saikia has slammed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government for conducting Cabinet Meetings in a lavish fanfare and for spending public funds baselessly.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Mrinal Saikia, tagging Chief Minister Dr. Sarma and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, that holding a cabinet meeting in a remote district is “great” but he questioned if there is a need to organise it with such ‘”jaakjomokota (splendour)”.

He further wrote is there also a requirement to take journalists from Guwahati to publicise the same.

“Holding of Cabinet in a remote district is great but what is the need of spending money in ‘jaakjomokota’ and carrying journalist from Guahati to publicise it. Decisions of Cabinet have always been welcomed by the public without such extravaganza.@himantabiswa @Pijush_hazarika,” he tweeted.

Saikia’s tweet comes after Minister Pijush Hazarika, who is also the spokesperson of the Assam Cabinet meeting announced the next cabinet on Thursday in Dhemaji.

It is for the first time that the Cabinet meeting will be held outside Guwahati. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister in one of the previous cabinet meetings wherein the state cabinet will be held in every district.