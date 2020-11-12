NationalTop Stories

BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena Dies of COVID-19

BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, died at a New Delhi hospital on Thursday morning. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sir Gangaram Hospital, a party leader said.

The 50-year-old Jeena who was admitted to the hospital for about a week breathed his last at around 4 am, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Pradesh BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Jeena’s demise, describing it as an irreparable loss not just for the party but for the entire society.

“He was a young and energetic leader always active in the public interest and organizational affairs. His death is an irreparable loss for the party and the society,” Bhagat said.

Jeena’s wife had also passed away recently in Delhi.

Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the BJP leader said he and his party stand with them in this hour of grief.

