BJP MLA Terash Gowala Attacked in a Running Train

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowala has been attacked in a running train on Tuesday night. The incident took place while he was on his way to Dibrugarh along with his wife.

The incident happened at Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. The Duliajan MLA said that he was being attacked by the person who was in the same compartment with him.

Terash Gowala said that at first the person quarreled with him for switching off the light and then he attacked him.

However, the person has been arrested by Lumding police and Railway Police Force. The person has been identified as one Ramakanta Roy of Lumding.

