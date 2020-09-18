NationalTop Stories

BJP MP Ashok Gasti Dies Of COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
86

Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday.

The 55-year-old first time Bharatiya Janata Party MP was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gasti was a lawyer and former BJP general secretary of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Cell.

Related News

Kashmir: Pulwama-Style Attack Prevented

Prez Accepts Harsimrat Kaur’s Resignation

Assam: 1380 New COVID Cases Recorded Today

NEWS BREAKFAST @6

According to an Indian Express report, in a statement, Manipal Hospital stated, ”Ashok Gasti, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, who was admitted Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 2, diagnosed with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away at 10.31 pm”.

Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director explained, “He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors”.

According to party sources close to the leader, Gasti had developed a fever on August 31 after which he was admitted to Raichur District Hospital. “As his breathing problems aggravated, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on September 2 where he was put on oxygen support when his saturation levels dropped. He was then moved to ventilator support as his health condition worsened in the next few days.”

You might also like
Regional

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested

Regional

Suspected Coronavirus case in Biswanath

Regional

Declared ‘foreigner’, a money mongering option now

Top Stories

COVID-19: Bangladeshi Person Arrested Over Fake Negative Test Results

National

Bangladesh PM Arrives Kolkata To Attend Historic Test Match

Regional

Water tanker rams bike rider in Christianbasti

Comments
Loading...