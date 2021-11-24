BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Gets Death Threats From ‘ISIS Kashmir, Security Beefed

By Pratidin Bureau on November 24, 2021
BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday approached Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’.

Following the complaint, security has been beefed up outside his residence.

“Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence,” DCP central Shweta Chauhan told ANI.

Gambhir stated that he received the threat via an email which read, “We’re going to kill you and your family”.

He urged the Delhi police to provide adequate security and lodge an FIR into the matter.

Gambhir had received threats earlier too. In December 2019, he approached Delhi police alleging that he has received threat calls from an international number.

