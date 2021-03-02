NationalTop Stories

BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of Member of Parliament and said that BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader.

“Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me,” he tweeted.

Chauhan also planted a sapling in the memory of late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills in Madhya Pradesh today. (ANI)

